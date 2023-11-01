Zainab Nawaz earns “Silver Award” in The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2023

Displaying a profound scholarly aptitude and latent creative writing prowess, Zainab Nawaz, a ninth-grade student, has earned a Silver Award in the Junior writing category of the international essay writing competition “The Queen’s International Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition 2023”. This year, The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition , the world’s oldest international writing competition, received 34924 entries from 56 Commonwealth countries. Zainab Nawaz, an avid reader and writer, competed against thousands of entries and earned a Silver Award for showing her creative brilliance representing Pakistan in this prestigious international competition.