Veteran filmmaker Hassan Askari passes away in Lahore

Veteran filmmaker Hasan Askari passed away in Lahore on Monday after battling cancer, local media reported. The esteemed director took his last breath at 78 in Shaikh Zayed Hospital. Funeral prayers, according to media, to be held at his residence.

Askari, who enjoyed a distinguished career in the film industry that spanned several decades, made significant contributions to both Punjabi and Urdu cinema. He embarked on his journey in the world of cinema as an assistant director to Kaifi and, together with him, co-directed films such as Chan Makhna (1968) and Sajan Piyara (1968). He later joined the film unit of Tariq Masood Qureshi, further solidifying his presence in the industry.

Over the course of his prolific career, Askari directed around 60 Punjabi and Urdu films, additionally producing 10 of them. He made his directorial debut with Khoon Paseena, featuring Sudhir in the lead role, alongside Firdous, Mazhar Shah, and Agha Talish.

Notably, Askari is credited with introducing the legendary Sultan Rahi as Maula Jatt, wielding his iconic Gandasa, in the groundbreaking film Wehshi Jutt in 1975, years prior to the famous Maula Jutt movie. Among Askari’s other notable cinematic creations were Toofan, Salakhain, Doorian, Sher Dil, Putar Jagay Da, Dil Kisi Ka Dost Nahi, Qanoon, Kinara, Mela, Talash, Mafroor, Sherdil, Tera Pyar Mein, among others.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Hassan Askari. In his condolence message, Minister Mir highlighted Askari’s invaluable contributions to the film industry, noting that he was a recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award and directed numerous outstanding movies. The minister acknowledged that Hassan Askari’s legacy would be impossible to replicate.

Secretary of Information and Culture, Danyal Gillani, also extended his condolences, saying, “Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary film producer, writer, and director Muhammad Hassan Askari. His contributions to Urdu and Punjabi cinema, including works like Salakhain and Wehshi Jutt, will be remembered.”

Askari’s demise marks the end of an era in Pakistani cinema, leaving behind a lasting impact and a rich cinematic legacy that will continue to influence and inspire generations of filmmakers. The Pride of Performance winner is survived by his widow, a daughter, and a son.