Bipasha Basu voices concern over Gaza crisis

Bollywood luminary Bipasha Basu has added her voice to the growing chorus of global protests denouncing the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

According to Al-Jazeera, nearly 8,000 innocent civilians have lost their lives as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, with over 3,000 of them being children.

The actress took to social media to share a powerful image, depicting two distraught children beside their deceased mother amidst a backdrop of devastation.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the photo, she wrote, “No war or religion can be bigger than countless innocent lives.”

Moved by the plight of these children, Bipasha implored, “These are babies…” and called for compassion beyond religious boundaries. She emphasized the urgency of showing mercy irrespective of one’s faith.

Bipasha Basu joins Sonam Kapoor, another prominent Bollywood figure, in expressing solidarity with the Palestinians. Sonam Kapoor used her platform to raise awareness about the immense toll the conflict has taken on children and shared a post from

The New York Times criticizing major publications for overlooking the suffering of Palestinian infants.

While Bipasha and Sonam have been vocal in their condemnation of the Gaza genocide, many other Bollywood actors have maintained a noticeable silence on the matter.

Notably, a tweet from Shah Rukh Khan’s X (formerly Twitter) account from 2014 resurfaced in which he decried the killing of innocent children and called for prayers and peace in Palestine.