Inzamam resigns as chief selector after ‘clash of interest’ allegations

Pakistan cricket team’s Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq Monday resigned from his post amid the World Cup 2023 after allegations surfaced that he was a partner in a company that manages players.

“People speak without research. Questions were raised on me so I decided that it was better I resign,” Inzamam said in a statement.

There were allegations that Inzamam geld shares in a company owned by players’ agent Talha Rehmani. This disclosure sparked concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest, given that Rehmani represents several of Pakistan’s leading cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Furthermore, there are additional queries surrounding whether Inzamam’s dual role as both chief selector and a shareholder in a company that represents top cricketers might have an influence on player selection decisions.

The development comes as the Pakistan team, on the verge of an exit from the World Cup in India, is already facing criticism, and the board is also involved in a controversy after the PCB head leaked skipper Babar Azam’s private conversation with a top board official.

In the statement, Inzamam – who was appointed to the post in August – mentioned that he was available if the cricket board would initiate an investigation.

“People are making statements without research. I told the PCB to do their research. I have no relation with the player-agent company,” he clarified.

Inzamam, who served in the same post from August 2016 until July 2019, said he was “saddened” by such allegations. “I told the board that if they had any doubts, they should investigate it.”

In a statement later released by the PCB, Inzamam was quoted as saying: “I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector.”

In response, the PCB said it has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. “The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner,” the board’s brief statement mentioned.