Six wedding guests drown after boat capsizes in Khairpur canal

In a heartbreaking incident, a wedding party consisting of 11 people on Monday faced disastrous calamity when the boat they were travelling on capsized in Canal Nara, near Sindh’s Khairpur district. Five out of eleven persons were rescued by locals who took timely action to save the fortunate ones. Search operation to find the remaining persons is underway on the directives of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who took notice of the incident. He directed the Sukkur Commissioner to utilize all resources to search the remaining missing persons. The ill-fated passengers hailed from Village Chamdar Jamal Din Shar, situated on the outskirts of Khairpur Nara. There were 11 people on the boat, who were travelling to attend the wedding ceremony of their relatives when this unfortunate incident occurred, the police said. Their journey to the event turned tragic when the ill-fated boat tragically overturned due to overcrowding. The names of the missing individuals are Raja, Bakhsh Ali, Dadu Maroof, Salik Ali, and several others, whose fate remains uncertain as the search operation continues to find any survivors.