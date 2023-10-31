100th Republic Day of Türkiye celebrated at NUML

100th Republic Day of Türkiye was celebrated at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Monday. The event was organized by the Turkish Studies Department of NUML. Ambassador Republic of Türkiye H.E. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, ambassador of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov, Representative of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ms. Dilshad Shenol, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro-Rectors, Deans, faculty members and large number of students also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion Turkish ambassador Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci said that Pakistan and Türkiye are two brotherly countries and relations between the two nations are historic. He said that Muslims of Sub-continent played active role in Türkiye war of independence and Turkish people consider Pakistan their second home. Ambassador said that Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan support each other on international fronts, and they will keep supporting each other in future as well. At the end, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir highlighted the importance of time-tested bondage between Pakistan and Türkiye. He said that Pakistan and Türkiye are like one heart in two bodies, and they supported each other on all forums. He also shared his personal experiences with the interaction of people of Türkiye. DG thanked honorable guests and extended his best wishes to the Türkiye ambassador on the 100th Republic Day.