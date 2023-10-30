‘IN FLAMES’ , DIRECTED BY ZARRAR KAHN AND PRODUCED BY ANAM ABBAS, CHOSEN AS PAKISTAN’S ENTRY FOR THE INTERNATIONAL FEATURE OSCAR!

Karachi, September 2023: Renowned filmmaker Zarrar Kahn’s groundbreaking psychological thriller, ‘In Flames’, has been selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the international feature film for the Oscars. This powerful film, set against the backdrop of Karachi, explores the challenges faced by a mother and daughter in the aftermath of the family patriarch’s passing. Starring newcomer Ramesha Nawal, and theater veteran Bakhtawar Mazgar and indie favorite Adnan Shah Tipu, the film is shot mostly on location in Karachi.



“In Flames” has already left an indelible mark on the global cinematic landscape, receiving critical acclaim at prestigious film festivals including the 76th Cannes Film Festival and the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. The film’s resonant narrative, impeccable performances, and masterful direction have solidified its place as a beacon of excellence in Pakistani cinema.

Chair of the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee, Mohammed Ali Naqvi, stated, “It is with immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility that we select and submit ‘In Flames’ as Pakistan’s official entry for the International Feature category at the 96th Academy Awards. This selection not only underscores the film’s brilliance but also marks a pivotal moment in the evolving narrative of Pakistani cinema. ‘In Flames’ is a testament to the boundless potential of Pakistani cinema on the global stage.” – Mohammed Ali Naqvi, Chair, Pakistani Academy Selection Committee

Filmmaker Zarrar Kahn expressed his gratitude, stating, “I’m deeply honored that our film has been recognized by Pakistan’s Oscar committee. ‘In Flames’ offers rare representation, both behind and in front of the camera, and through the resilience of our team, the film continues to find its audience.”

Despite its powerful message, “In Flames” faced challenges with local distributors, prompting the team to self-distribute the film in Pakistan. The response from Pakistani audiences has been overwhelmingly positive, affirming the film’s impact.

XYZ, the international distributor, has secured rights for “In Flames” in various territories, including Canada, the U.K., Scandinavia, and France.

As Pakistan’s official Oscar entry, “In Flames” now vies for a place on the coveted shortlist of 15, set to be announced on December 21, 2023. Final nominees for the 96th Academy Awards will be revealed on January 23, 2024. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024.

