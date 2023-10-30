On Monday, October 30, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed scheduled flights on 45 routes. In addition to this, the airline’s domestic operations have also started to bounce back.

Today, PIA will be operating flights to and from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Gilgit, and Skardu. International flights to destinations like Jeddah, Madinah, Bahrain, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and others are also set to operate.

In the coming days, further improvements in fuel supply are expected to bring the operation back to normal.

While exclusively talking to Daily Times, a PIA spokesperson revealed the positive developments in the airline’s operations, signifying a hopeful turnaround for the national carrier.