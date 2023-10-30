Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

VANCOUVER: A large Azad Khalistan rally against India was held in Surrey, British Columbia, a day before the Khalistan Referendum scheduled for October 29, (Sunday).

Members of the Sikh community, both men and women, bearing Khalistan flags, marched covering a two-kilometer distance to Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdawara where Shaheed Hardeep Singh Nijjar centre has been formed for the voting.

During the charged Khalistan rally, the Sikhs enthusiastically voiced slogans such as “Delhi bane ka khalasa,” “Lay keh Rahain gay khalasa,” “Punjab Banay Ga Khalistan” and “Azad Khalistan,” filling the air with their fervent chants.

At the rally, the participants voiced a strong demand for justice in the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, urging the authorities to bring his killers to account. The attendants appreciated the stance of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau who has publicly accused India of killing Sikh leader Nijjar and hunting several other Canadian Sikhs.

Rally participants vowed to preserve the values and vision of Nijjar, who met a tragic end at the hands of Indian agents in June last. The rally participants passionately chanted slogans such as “Hardeep Nijjar tera khatil kon Hindustan, Hindustan?”

They expressed their appreciation for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s condemnation of state terrorism by the Indian government that occurred within Canada.

Looking ahead, several thousand Sikhs are set to take part in the upcoming October 29th referendum. A mere three months ago, 135,000 Sikhs rallied in support of the Sikh cause at Gurunanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia.

Addressing, the Council of Khalistan President Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu stated that the Sikh nation is seeking from India the identical right employed by India during the annexation of the Junagadh state in 1948.

He said the global community stands in solidarity with the Sikh nation in their pursuit of Punjab’s freedom.

Dr. Sandhu, emphasized their intent to achieve Punjab’s freedom through a referendum, wherein the right to vote would be exercised. Dr. Sandhu suggests that the right to conduct a referendum is granted by countries to their citizens.

He stated that the assassination of Hardeep Singh has united the entire Sikh nation.

Dr. Bakshish Singh Sandhu has conveyed that, according to the Canadian government, the Indian government has a connection to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nagar. The Prime Minister of Canada has indicated that his country possesses significant evidence related to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Sikhs memorialized Hardeep Singh, who lost his life before the referendum, by displaying his pictures outside the Gurdwara.

A massive board featuring pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s Ambassador to Canada, Jay Krishna, was erected in front of the Gurunanak Singh Sikh Gurudwara in Vancouver.

The pictures serve as a means of conveying that the individuals responsible for Hardeep Singh Nagar’s murder are of Indian origin, as stated by Dr. Bakshish Singh Sindhu, President of the Council for Khalistan.

Nijjar served as the Chief Coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada and had a strong affiliation with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani leader based in the United States. Pannun holds the position of Counsel General within Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the advocacy group overseeing the global Khalistan Referendum efforts.

Nijjar, Pannun, UK based Paramjeet Singh Pamma and others were designated Terrorist by the Indian government in 2020. Nijjar was also President of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia – Canada’s biggest Gurdawara.

The Khalistan Referendum voting campaign is being organised under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) which will announce the results when all phases are completed.

The voting started on October 31, 2021 from London UK and have so far been held in several cities across UK, Geneva Switzerland, Rome and Milan (Italy), Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney; and Canadian cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Malton (Ontario), and Vancouver (British Columbia).