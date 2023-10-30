Politicians, celebrities condole sudden demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil

People from different walks of life mourned the death of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s younger son, Asim Jamil.

The incident occurred in Maulana’s hometown of Talamba, which is located in the Mian Channu district of Punjab.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed his condolences on Asim’s death. In a statement, the prime minister prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jannah and grant the bereaved families patience in bearing this loss.

President Arif Alvi took to Twitter to express his condolences for the death of his son, an Islamic scholar. Alvi expressed his deep grief and sorrow over Asim Jameel’s untimely death and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jannah.

In addition to expressing sympathy for the bereaved families, the President prayed that Almighty Allah would give them the forbearance to endure this loss.

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, and other prominent figures expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, showbiz personalities and influencers also took to Twitter to mourn the loss.