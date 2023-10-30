SBP to announce new monetary policy today

Today, all eyes are on the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as it prepares to unveil its decision on the monetary policy, a critical move that could significantly impact the nation’s economic landscape. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is convening to deliberate on interest rates, evaluating various economic indicators to determine whether adjustments are necessary or if the current rates should be upheld.

In the past two years, the SBP has implemented a substantial cumulative increase of 1,500 basis points in its policy rate. This aggressive measure was primarily in response to the pressing need to combat the soaring inflation rate and stabilize the external balance. Notably, there have been no alterations to the interest rates since July 2023.

Pakistan, a country with a population exceeding 240 million, grapples with economic challenges, including a weak currency and a persistent issue of high inflation. The latter has led to a significant cost-of-living crisis, burdening the population.

Recent developments have shown signs of improvement, with the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) rebounding after hitting record lows. Additionally, fuel prices have experienced a downward trend in the past two fortnightly reviews, attributed to administrative measures and decisive actions taken by authorities.

However, despite a slight decrease in inflation, experts anticipate that the SBP is likely to maintain the status quo concerning interest rates. The decision is expected to be driven by the continuous prevalence of high inflation, necessitating stability in policy rates.

The State Bank’s monetary policy serves as a comprehensive toolkit used by the MPC to regulate the money supply, foster economic growth, and address inflation. The policy rate hikes have been a direct response to the persistent inflationary pressure that has plagued the country, especially since mid-2022, driven by elevated prices for oil, electricity, and gas tariffs.

In light of these factors, the upcoming decision by the State Bank is crucial. It is anticipated that the focus will remain on stabilizing the economy while striking a delicate balance between controlling inflation and fostering sustainable economic growth. The announcement from the MPC will undoubtedly be closely watched, with far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s economic trajectory.