The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola. For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182. In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses. Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 October 2023 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440 Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440