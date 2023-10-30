Pakistan congratulates Turkiye on its 100th anniversary

Pakistan on Sunday greeted the Turkish leaders and the people, who celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan and government of Pakistan, I extend warmest congratulations to his excellency, my brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye ,” President Arif Alvi said in a video message.

The republic, he said, was founded under the “charismatic leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the great leader of Turkiye.” “Even before the formation of the Republic of Turkiye, and before the formation of Pakistan, there was a great friendship between the people of this region as well as the people of Turkiye,” Alvi said.

The outstanding friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye is based on mutual understanding of world issues including Kashmir and Gaza, he added. Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the foundation of Republic of Turkiye had “marked the culmination of the Turkish nation’s heroic struggle for freedom, led by the charismatic Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.”

“The resolute grit and determination of the Turkish nation to preserve their independence continues to inspire freedom loving people across the world,” he said.

Acknowledging the country’s remarkable journey, the premier said during the last 100 years, Turkiye has made impressive strides across all walks of life.

“Under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye’s economic transformation and its role to promote the mutually reinforcing goals of peace and prosperity are globally recognised.

“As the Turkish Republic marks its centennial, we, in Pakistan, rejoice with our Turkish brothers and sisters on their innumerable accomplishments,” he said.

PM Kakar added that bilateral relations have continued to grow from strength to strength with every passing day.

“Undoubtedly, the unique aspect of Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is that it beats in the hearts of two peoples,” Kakar said, adding that Islamabad and Ankara have stood by each other in every trial and tribulation.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further cement multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain.

“The people of Pakistan pray for continued prosperity and progress of the Turkish nation during the second century of the great Turkish Republic and may the special relationship between our two nations continue to flourish in all times to come,” the prime minister said.