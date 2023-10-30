Two more PTI leaders quit

Two leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Wajiha Qamar and Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood, officially tendered their resignations on Sunday, marking their departure from the former ruling party.

During a press conference convened at the Rawalpindi Press Club, Sajid articulated his reasons for parting ways with PTI. He expressed deep concerns about the party’s anti-establishment stance, asserting that it had adversely impacted the nation and had detrimental effects on the country’s economy. He strongly condemned the incidents of May 9, saying that the tragic event had left the entire nation in mourning. He called upon the judiciary to expedite the process of bringing the perpetrators of the May mayhem to justice.

Expressing his regrets, he offered an apology to PTI voters and underscored his belief that the party’s current narrative was unsustainable and indefensible. Subsequently, he declined to respond to further inquiries.

Meanwhile, former PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Wajiha Qamar, announced her decision to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). During a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, she formally declared her alignment with the party. She received a warm welcome from the former prime minister, who congratulated her on joining the ranks of the PML-N. The former PTI leader expressed her unwavering trust in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and the party’s N’s manifesto.

She acknowledged the historic role that the PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, had played in the construction and development of Pakistan, underscoring her commitment to the party’s objectives.