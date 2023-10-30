Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son passes away in Tulamba

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel’s son Asim Jamil passed away on Sunday in mysterious circumstances in Punjab’s Tulamba.

The tragic news was shared by the scholar himself on social media platform X, requesting prayers for the departed soul. “My son Asim Jameel passed away today in Tulamba. This accidental death has made the atmosphere sombre. All of you are requested to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in Jannatul Firdous,” he said.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Multan. He said that the cause of death should be determined in the light of evidence and forensic report. According to Punjab Police, DPO Khanewal and senior police officers were present at the spot and evidences were collected. The death of Jamil’s son prompted political and influential personalities to extend condolences. Former Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf offered his heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of Asim Jamil. In his message, he prayed for the elevation of the departed soul, invoking the Almighty to grant solace and fortitude to Maulana Tariq Jamil and his grieving family during this challenging period.