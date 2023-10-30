Fazl says Pakistan stands in solidarity with Palestinians

Jamaiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said his party defeated a ‘Jew’s agent’ in Pakistan while America and the Europeans must be conveyed that Pakistanis are with the innocent Palestinians. “Pakistanis have sent a message to the world that the nation stands with Palestinians in solidarity,” said Fazl. Addressing a pro-Palestinian march in Quetta, Fazl said: “Our respect is theirs and we announce that we are equal participants in their independence struggle.” He said Israel was making noise that Hamas was not deserving sympathy and the US was no longer a superpower. The Muslim countries should feel the pain of the Palestinians in this hour of need, he said adding that was surprising that the world was silent spectator upon the atrocities done by Israel on the poor Palestinians. Fazl announced going around the whole country to sensitise the Muslims about the pain the Palestinians were suffering from.