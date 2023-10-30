Naqvi reviews upgradation work of General and Mayo hospitals

Upgradation work of General hospital and Mayo Hospital also gained speed owing to ”Mohsin Speed.”Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed 3 hours visit of General and Mayo Hospitals.CM inspected construction work of the upgradation projects of both hospitals.CM reviewed construction work of the upgradation of emergency block and old building of General Hospital.Mohsin Naqvi also inspected construction and restoration work of the operation theatres of old block and new block of General Hospital.CM ordered to compile a record of air conditioners, lights,fans and beds.Mohsin Naqvi directed to prepare inventory of all the equipment and items adding that beds and other items should be stored at a safe place during construction work.CM directed to do high quality wiring work and inspected all the three floors of emergency.Mohsin Naqvi issued necessary directions regarding construction work. CM was informed during a briefing that floors,wash rooms,electrification and drainage will be restored afresh.CM expressed his indignation over the complaint of a citizen on undergoing a test from outside General Hospital and ordered the hospital administration to return back test amount to the citizen.CM Mohsin Naqvi reached Mayo Hospital after visiting General Hospital.CM reviewed upgradation work of the emergency block, inspected operation theatres,consultant room and reception area.CM went to all the four floors and monitored ongoing construction activities.CM apprised that state of the art emergency block is being built comprising 250 beds each in both hospitals.CM shook hands with the labourers and directed to complete the upgradation work in three shifts.CM directed to complete the upgradation work as soon as possible.Secretary C&W gave a briefing about progress being made on the upgradation projects of both hospitals.It was informed during the briefing that a special epoxy tile and antibacterial paint will be used in the main emergency block of Mayo Hospital.Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram,Amir Mir,Secretary Health,Secretary Information,Vice Chancellors,MS and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi summoned a special Punjab Cabinet meeting tomorrow. The budget of the coming four months of the current financial year 2023-24 will be granted approval during the meeting.Provincial Ministers Advisers,Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials will attend the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital today and reviewed the upgradation work of both hospitals. CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his indignation over seeing beds, equipment, furniture and other items lying outside during construction work and reprimanded the hospital administration over committing lapse in their duties.Mohsin Naqvi stated that making no arrangements for the safety of items during construction work amounts to negligence.There is neither any reason nor any logic for not protecting the uninstalled items despite continuation of work for the last 15 days. CM directed to compile a record of uninstalled items and should be kept safe at an appropriate place.CM inspected construction work for the upgradation of OPD block and emergency block of Children Hospital. CM directed to review the design of Dental Block. Mohsin Naqvi directed to increase the number of beds in the emergency block adding that the upgradation work should be completed at the earliest. CM was briefed about progress being made on the upgradation work. CM Mohsin Naqvi reached Ganga Ram Hospital after visiting Children Hospital and inspected the upgradation work at the Indoor Block. CM shook hands with the labourers and urged them to continue their work with more hard work. CM directed to complete the project soon by working in three shifts adding that quality gas and electrical wiring should be ensured during upgradation work. CM issued directions to Secretary C&W for early completion of the upgradation work. Provincial Minister for SHC&ME Doctor Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences, MD Children Hospital, Dean Children Hospital, Principal Fatima Jinnah Medical College, MS Ganga Ram Hospital and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that he heartily congratulates the leadership of Turkiye, people of Turkiye, Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan and Consul General of Turkiye deputed in Lahore on the Republic Day of Turkiye.The100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye is a matter of great rejoice for the Pakistanis as well.Turkiye is an important Islamic country in the global scenario. Strenuous hard work of the people and leadership of Turkiye is worth appreciating.CM Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the 100th anniversary Republic Day of Turkiye stated that Pakistan-Turkiye friendship is a unique and unprecedented tale of mutual love. Turkiye and Pakistan always stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to provide assistance and cooperation in every time of difficulty and will continue to do so. Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is a magnificent blend of mutual love, brotherhood, trust and partnership. We earnestly endeavour for the promotion of mutual collaboration and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye.We deeply extol the splendid services rendered by various Turkish Institutions in Punjab.CM highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye have similar culture, history and civilization on account of which our friendship is exemplary. I pray for a bright future of the people of Turkiye and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkiye friendship.