Need to develop Rules of Business for GB Disability Act 2019 highlighted

Ensuring the journey from legislation to implementation, Sightsavers, provincial chapter of “Community Based Inclusive Development Network” (CBIDN) and a local partner organisation “Amjad Nadeem Foundation Gilgit” co-hosted a consultation workshop with representatives of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) and their networks on the development of Rules of Business for Gilgit-Baltistan Disability Act 2019. The consultation was attended by representatives of Social Welfare Department Government of Gilgit, Special Education Department Gilgit, local advocates and other civil society organizations. This initiative will help translating Disability Act into practical guidelines and also indicating respective government departments and offices responsible to deliver for enactment of the Disability ACT 2019. Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has approved the Disability Act in 2019 but it has not been enacted due to absence of any rules of business, therefore it is critical to include the voices of people with disabilities and OPDs in the development of rules for business for the Disability ACT.

Mr Fida Hussain, Secretary General Social Welfare Department appreciated Sightsavers and CBIDN including Amjad Nadeem Foundation, Gilgit-Baltistan Disability Forum, Darul Hunar Foundation, Diamer Welfare Association, Karakoram Disability Forum, Association for Differently able Persons Ghizer, Nagar Disability Forum, Goodwill movement, and Association of Disable-persons for Hunza for their advocacy to push this endeavour and for their inputs and support in development of rules of business. He assured to support this initiative further to get the rules of business approved from parliament.

Jamila Yar, Project Officer, Sightsavers said this initiative will help ensuring the fulfilment of rights of persons with disabilities and creating an equitable access and opportunities for all services. This will further contribute towards implementation of UNCRPD and SDGs in Gilgit-Baltistan. She requested all stakeholders for their active participation and open feedback to further refine the rules of business.

Mr. Amjad Nadeem, CEO, Amjad Nadeem Foundation appreciated Sightsavers’ technical and financial support for CBIDN, and other local OPDs for developing rules of business on Gilgit-Disability Act 2019. He further shared his gratitude for the Department of Social Welfare in Gilgit for being forthcoming in this process.

Ms. Tasneem, Chairperson, Darul Hunar Foundation said that including voices of women with disabilities are critically important to ensuring rules of business are gender sensitive and are addressing their needs.

Advocate Saleem Khan and advocate Shabbir Khan talked about the history of disability legislation in Pakistan and appreciated the government of Gilgit-Baltistan on taking lead in approval of Disability Act in 2019 and now initiating the development of Rules of Business for its successful implementation.

Advocate Rana Asif Habib, and Mr Ghulam Nabi Nizami, Inclusion and Diversity Advisor, HANDS, presented the draft of rules of business to all stakeholders for their input and suggestions to make it an effective document covering all aspects. The comments, feedback and suggestions provided by stakeholders will be incorporated in the draft to make it as effective as possible.