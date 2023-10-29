Jennifer Lopez steps out in glamour with husband Ben Affleck at pal’s birthday party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck added a touch of elegance to their night out on Saturday, celebrating their friend Pia Miller’s 40th birthday.

The 54-year-old singer exuded glamour in a green satin dress, which she wore beneath a cozy white coat while arm in arm with her 51-year-old husband.

Completing her ensemble, she carried a gold clutch bag and donned matching heels for the Los Angeles celebration in honuor of the Australian model and actress.

On the other hand, Ben looked sharp, adhering to the event’s smart dress code by opting for a black suit and a white shirt.

Former Home and Away actress Pia and her Endeavor Talent Agency chairman husband Patrick are longtime friends of JLo and Ben and were among the guests at their 2022 wedding.

It was revealed this week that Jennifer has sold her Bel Air mansion in California, nine months after listing the property – which was her last home before she married Ben.