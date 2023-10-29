Beker asks Pakistani businessmen to explore Africa through Ethiopia

H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, has visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), and highlighted untapped business, trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia and Africa as well.

Upon arrival, a warm welcome was accorded to H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula by the leadership of ICCI including its President H.E. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Addressing the gathering of businessmen, H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula underscored the importance for Pakistan to establish a stronger presence in Africa, a continent with a population of over 1.4 billion people and immense potential. He stressed that Africa is the future of global commerce and encouraged Pakistani businessmen to align itself with these lucrative opportunities.

Ethiopia, he pointed out, serves as a gateway to Africa, making it easier for businesses to trade across the continent. He highlighted Ethiopia’s remarkable status as the fastest growing economy, producing over 97 per cent of clean, green and sustainable energy from hydro, geo-thermal and other renewable sources, making it an investment haven for global entrepreneurs. The Ambassador assured Pakistani investors of the Ethiopian government’s full support, inviting them to establish dedicated economic zones in the country.

He lauded the proactive efforts of Pakistani business community, citing a significant visit made earlier this year by over 75 Pakistani businessmen, including representatives from ICCI. The ambassador said such visits are pivotal, underlining the principle that “seeing is believing.”

ICCI President H.E. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari praised H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula’s proactive role in fostering bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan over the past year. Expressing keen interest, he announced plans to mobilize a substantial trade delegation to Ethiopia. On the occasion, the Ambassador also extended congratulations to the ICCI office bearers on extension in their tenure.