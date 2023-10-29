Govt plans expansion of Eastbay Expressway from Gwadar Port to new airport

The government has planned expansion of Gwadar Eastbay Expressway phase II that will connect Gwadar Port to New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA). Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) has prepared PC II of Eastbay Expressway Phase II that will span over 10.5 kilo meter. It will be funded by government of Pakistan. According to a Gwadar Pro’ s report, the Eastbay Expressway Phase I has already completed and operated on June 03, 2022. It is a six-lane road around 19 kilometer long, as the main artery of Gwadar Port through which the entire traffic of the port flow realizing the dream of making Gwadar logistic and economic hub of the region in line with objectives of CPEC. Eastbay Expressway Phase I cost USD 168 million and it provides primary connectivity of the Port and its Free Zone I and Free Zone II with Makran Coastal Highway (N-10) and Motorway 8 (CPEC’s Western route) for smooth logistic transportation of import, export, and transit goods to Khujrab, border of China. Gwadar Eastbay Expressway Phase I was approved by ECNEC on January 12, 2015. Contract Agreement was signed between GPA & CCCC on September 24 2017. The groundbreaking ceremony of Eastbay Expressway Phase I was held on November 22, 2017 by then Prime Minister. The project was part of a wider $1.1 billion development package for the city and Port of Gwadar. The contract was awarded in government-to-government mode, since China provided an interest-free loan for projects under CPEC.