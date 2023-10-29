Naqvi for more efforts to improve specialised healthcare hospitals

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the Vice Chancellors,Principals and MS conference said that Vice Chancellors, Principals and Ms are an important part of the Punjab government.The plight of primary health hospitals is much better and we will have to work a great deal for the improvement of specialised healthcare hospitals.No work has been done on the improvement of specialised healthcare hospitals for the last many years.If a human being does not repair his house then condition of the house gets dilapidated and same is the example of hospitals.CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that he has come to know during nine months period that if the people are provided relief then they remain satisfied.the people can be kept satisfied by controlling education,health and prices.If education,health and prices are kept under control then the people appreciate the government.Doctors, Professors,Principals and Vice Chancellors directly affect on the masses through their services.I came to know after visiting the hospitals that doctors are not responsible for the pathetic conditions of the hospitals.If the government does not provide new beds in the hospitals then the doctors will be forced to provide treatment on the worn out beds.If the government fails to provide ventilators and machinery in an adequate quantity then the doctors will not be able to satisfactorily treat their patients. If the hospitals are not upgraded for 20 consecutive years then they will have the same dilapidated conditions presently.It is highly essential to maintain better quality of hospitals.It is our endeavour to make such a mock room across all the hospitals of Punjab as is made in Mayo hospital.CM informed that upgradation of 32 hospitals of specialised healthcare is being carried out. We have to leave after completing our tenureDoctors, Professors and Principals will keep on serving the people by staying on their respective posts.You should inform us about which equipment and machinery along with facilities are needed in the hospitals.20 thousands new beds will be provided and basic probl;ems of the hospitals will be resolved.Vice Chancellors, Principals and MS will have to get completed the upgradation work of the hospitals as they get completed construction of their houses seriously.CM said that deadline of the upgradation of hospitals is January 31st. Rupees 26 billions are required for the upgradation of hospitals.We will provide even if rupees 50 billions are required. If the amount on the upgradation of hospitals is spent in a fair and transparent manner and only then the people will be benefited. We will act upon the recommendations of Vice Chancellors, Principals and Ms for the upgradation of hospitals. Vice Chancellors, Principals and Ms will have to take ownership of the hospitals.Upgradation of hospitals is being done for the facilitation of people.Vice Chancellors, Ms and Principals should make an effort that the people should face least difficulty due to upgradation of hospitals.Vice Chancellors, Principals and MS by working hard during 3-4 months of upgradation work can provide relief to the people. Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan Army Administrators are very competent. We have very competent professors, doctors and principals but we lack good administrators. 50 percent work of Vice Chancellors, principals and MS is of doctors and the remaining 50 percent is of administrators. We are formulating a plan with regard to arrange administrative training to professors, doctors and principals. When I launched a news channel then I also faced administration problems as I had no training. I used to do the work of journalists but remained unaware of financial matters for which I had to face a lot of difficulty. 40 thousand patients are given treatment on 31 thousand beds. The media gives a wrong impression about hospitals with regard to providing treatment to 5 patients on a single bed. The hospitals can not send back the patients due to shortage of beds. I give credit to the doctors for treating 5 children on a single bed and they are treating the children beyond their capacity. I am thankful to the doctors that they do not send the patients back on exceeding the limit in the hospitals. They are treating the patients by confining within their limited resources. No law binds a doctor to treat 5 patients on a single bed. The government is responsible for this lapse of not increasing the number of beds in the hospitals. CM said that this impression is wrong that a patient died due to negligence of the doctor. Doctors try to save lives and do not end anyone’s life. The doctors make 99 percent effort to save the life of a patient. 6 highly intensive care patients are treated by a single doctor and this is not the fault of a doctor but the government is responsible for committing this fault. We will have to provide resources and facilities to the hospital. We will provide all possible facilities and resources in the hospitals. Private rooms should be established in the hospitals. The prices of medicines available in the hospitals have increased. We will enhance the budget after making estimation of medicines available in the hospitals. Professors, doctors and principals should get the upgradation work completed under their supervision. If people are provided relief then they give a lot of prayers. CM was presented proposals by the Vice Chancellors, principals and MS for the improvement of the hospitals. CM noted down all the proposals and assured implementation on the implementable proposals. Provincial Minister for Specialised Health Care & Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram and Secretary Health also addressed the ceremony. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Vice Chancellors of all government and medical universities, Principals of colleges and MS of big hospitals participated in the ceremony.

For the first time in the history, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a Planning & Development Board meeting in which the Punjab Cabinet also participated. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed progress being made on the 43 ongoing preferential projects for the welfare of the people during a three hours long meeting. Mohsin Naqvi monitored development progress on the 43 projects through drone footage and reviewed administrative as well as financial matters of the projects. CM directed to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated timeline.CM was informed during the briefing that 92 percent work on the Shahdara multi-grade flyover project while 65 percent work on the Imamia Colony overhead bridge has been completed. 80 percent construction work on Akbar Chowk flyover and Bedian Road underpass has been completed. 80 percent work on Main Boulevard Gulberg up to Walton Road while 34 percent work on Ghora Chowk flyover has been completed. CM directed to launch early construction work on Abdullahpur flyover in Faisalabad and on Jinnah Park in Jhang. It was informed during the briefing that 31 percent work on the Ring Road Southern Loop, 55 percent work on the Wahndo Interchange Gujranwala and 51 percent work from Gajjumata to Kasur Ferozepur Road has been completed. Mohsin Naqvi also reviewed progress being made on the Multan Shujabad flyover, divisional level e-registration office and new GOR projects. Upgradation work of other hospitals including Services hospital, Ganga Ram hospital, Lady Willingdon hospital, Mayo hospital and General hospital was reviewed. A report on the upgradation, construction and restoration work of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park was submitted. CM directed to expedite upgradation work of the shrines of Baba Bulleh Shah, Shah Shams Tabrez, Baba Farid and Bibi Pak Daman. CM ordered completion of the Safe City Authority projects of Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala at the earliest. A report was submitted to CM about establishment of Cadet College Multan, Gujranwala University and restoration of Kohna Qasim Garden Fort Multan along with establishment of a park. The participants were also briefed about PAFDA laboratory and biogas plants. CM also reviewed progress being made on the ongoing development projects across the province during the meeting. Chairman P&D Iftikhar Saho gave a detailed briefing about monitoring of 43 preferencial projects and progress being made on the ongoing projects todate. Provincial Ministers Bilal Afzal, Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Ibrahim Murad, Chief Secretary, Chairman NHA, Secretaries of various departments and senior officials attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass early morning.Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir,Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir also accompanied him.Owing to continuous visits of CM Mohsin Naqvi, digging work of the underpass has been completed while concrete laying process on the interior roads is ongoing.CM conducted a detailed review of construction work of the project and inspected ongoing work on the underpass bed. Mohsin Naqvi checked construction work of the walls of underpass and directed to further speed up pace of work on the project.CM directed to continue work on the project in three shifts and complete the remaining work soon.CM was informed during the briefing that work on the rating walls, deck slabs is ongoing and roof of the underpass has been completed.Work is also ongoing on the surrounding roads of underpass and installation process of electric polls is ongoing.The underpass will be opened for traffic after completing it in coming few weeks.The contractor gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.CCPO and Deputy Commissioner were also present on the occasion.