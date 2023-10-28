Shakira tapped to perform at first-ever concert in Saudi Arabia

Shakira is all set to perform at a concert in Saudi Arabia. The Hips Don’t Lie singer’s performance at the opening ceremony of the Riyadh season was announced by the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, headed by Turki Al-Sheikh.

“The final countdown is only 24 hours until the beginning of the opening ceremony of the Riyadh season, a group of international and local names led by international star Shakira,” Concerts Saudi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on October 26.

Shakira’s concert news comes after rumours of cancellation in support

of Gaza.

Riyadh season, getting inaugrated by Shakria’s grand performance, was insisted by the head of the General Entertainment Authority in the Kingdom, Turki Al-Sheikh, to be fully completed, according to several local news outlets.

The Riyadh Season 2023’s grand opening performance will be Shakira’s musical concert debut in Saudia Arabia. The Season starts on October 28th.

This year would be the 4th edition of the Riyadh Season under the slogab “Big Time.”

“The festival aims to create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, and empower nearly 2,000 local and international companies to establish the most distinguished entertainment experiences from all over the world on an area spreading over seven million square meters,” Al-Sheikh said about the season, as per a

local outlet.

Adding, “the opening ceremony of this year’s season will be conducted by the top event organizers around the world, with the participation of the most famous celebrities.”