KL Rahul looks to replace injury memories with’triumph’ in Lucknow

KL Rahul upbeat about putting up ‘stellar’ performance against England. India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is looking to create better memories in Lucknow as he prepares for the World Cup clash against England on Sunday.

His last visit to the city resulted in a serious injury at the Ekana Stadium during the IPL T20 tournament. This injury kept him sidelined for several months, making his return during the Asia Cup and earning a spot in the World Cup squad.

Rahul spoke about the challenges of recovering from an injury, emphasising the hard work and patience required to make a successful comeback. Despite his injury setback, he made a strong return, with notable performances against arch-rivals Pakistan and Australia.

Returning to the scene of his injury, Rahul aims to replace painful memories with a strong performance. He acknowledged the psychological impact of the injury but expressed his hope to create better and happier memories in Lucknow.

In another development, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss his second World Cup match due to an ankle injury sustained during the Bangladesh match. Suryakumar Yadav, who played in India’s previous win over New Zealand, is expected to take his place, with Rahul expressing confidence in Suryakumar’s abilities.

India, undefeated with five wins from as many matches, credits their success to an aggressive approach and thorough preparations. Meanwhile, England, facing challenges in the tournament, remains a dangerous opponent, according to Rahul, despite their current form.

In summary, KL Rahul aims to overcome the memory of his injury in Lucknow with a strong performance against England, while India remains confident in their approach to the World Cup. England, although struggling, is considered a formidable adversary by Rahul.