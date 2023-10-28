Netherlands shock Bangladesh by lopsided 87-run victory

Scott Edwars, Paul van Meekeren spearhead Netherlands to dismantle Bangladesh. Netherlands stunned Bangladesh by pulling off a lopsided 87-run upset in the 28th match of the World Cup at Eden Gardens Kolkata on Saturday.

BANGLADESH’S INNINGS

Chasing a target of 229, Bangladesh were off to a devastating start as the wicket of Litton Das started a slide, and it went downhill thereafter. The Bengal Tigers lost six wickets for just 70 runs.

Only Mehidy Hasan Miraz looked good for his 40-ball 35 before he was removed by Bas de Leede. In his knock, Mehidy Hasan Miraz clobbered five boundaries and one six.

Other batters, Litton Das (3), Tanzid Hasan (15), Najmul Hossain Shanto (9), skipper Shakib Al Hasan (5), and Mushifqur Rahim (1) failed to show any significant resistance with the bat.

In the centurion against South Africa, Mahmudullah took 41 balls to score 20, studding with two boundaries, before he was shown the way to the pavilion by Bas de Leede. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman showed his batting skills, scoring a 35-ball 20, laced with two boundaries and one six. But it was not enough to steer his team to victory. Opting to bat first, the Netherlands were off to shaky start and lost five wickets for merely 107. But it was again their skipper, Scott Edwards, who took his team out of the doldrums and powered his team to the ”potential fighting” total of 229.

Both the Dutch openers once again failed to show resistance with the bat, with Vikramjit Singh only managing to score 3 and Max O’Dowd making his way back to the pavilion without troubling the score card.

But the veteran, Wesley Barresi, also plundered a worthy run-a-ball 41, studding with eight boundaries.

However, the highlight of the Dutch innings was the captain’s knock, which had been stitched brilliantly. In his 89-ball 68, Scott Edwards smashed six boundaries and ensured to tick all the boxes before his team was bundled out for 229 in the ball of the inning.

Vikramjit Singh (3), Max O’Dowd (0), Colin Ackermann (15), Bas de Leede (17), Shiraz Ahmad (6) and Aryan Dutt (6), Paul van Meekeren (0) failed to show any significant resistance with the bat.

For Bangladesh, all the bowlers had filled the wickets’ column with the exception of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0-17).

Shoriful Islam (2-51), Taskin Ahmed (2-43), Mustafizur Rahman (2-36), Mahedi Hasan (2-40) bagged two wickets apiece.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (1-37) asked the Dutch batters the questions by showing accuracy with the ball and went on to grab a wicket, conceding merely 37 in his 10 overs.