Pakistan team players haven’t got salaries for last 5 months: Rashid Latif

Latif says Babar Azam desperately trying to reach out to PCB for past two days. In a startling revelation, former captain Rashid Latif has claimed that Pakistani players have not received their salaries for the last five months.

The national team has faced criticism for losing four consecutive matches, raising concerns about their future in the tournament.

Latif made these shocking claims during a sports show, where he shed light on the current crisis in Pakistani cricket.

He disclosed that Captain Babar Azam has been desperately trying to reach out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman for the past two days.

However, his attempts to establish contact have gone unanswered. Babar Azam even resorted to texting Salman Naseer, but the response from the PCB remained elusive.

Latif also revealed that the PCB is contemplating a revision of central contracts for the players, adding to the players’ apprehension. The delay in salary disbursement has caused growing frustration among the squad members.

Expressing his concern for the team, the former captain voiced his support for the players, emphasizing that the current squad feels neglected by the PCB during this critical phase of the World Cup.

As Pakistan’s World Cup journey hangs in the balance, the unresolved salary issues and lack of communication between players and the cricket board have added another layer of complexity to the ongoing cricketing crisis.

The cricketing fraternity, fans, and analysts are closely watching the situation as they hope for a turnaround in Pakistan’s performance and a resolution to these off-field troubles.