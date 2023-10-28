No need for demanding poll date: Zubair

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has said that it will rightfully demand for an election date if the Election Commission of Pakistan shies away from giving an election schedule even after the completion of the delimitation process.

Former Sindh governor and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson Muhammad Zubair clarified that rallies would be held but as of now, there was no plan to hold rallies and conventions.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Nawaz would be starting his political activities from next week and that he had instructed the party leadership to prepare an election campaign plan.

It was claimed in these reports that Nawaz had instructed the provincial leadership to prepare a schedule for the rallies. To chalk out a plan in view of the court cases, the party also started a consultation process. These reports indicated that Nawaz would hold rallies in Sindh and Balochistan as well. Zubair said Nawaz would indeed start his election activities in a week, however, there was no schedule of convention or rallies or any plan under consideration as of now.

He said even after a week, Nawaz would start his political activities by holding meetings with party leaders. He said the election campaign rallies would be organised by the party, as the party would keep the momentum it had built for itself going. But as of now, there was nothing, no development. As per the reports, Nawaz returned from Islamabad to his Changla Gali residence where was expected to stay for a few days. Regarding the Pakistan People’s Party demand for elections and criticism on the PML-N for not demanding elections, Zubair said that there was no point in demanding an election date. He said, “When has there been any campaign for elections date during a political dispensation.” He said things were conducted as per the Constitution. He said that the PML-N would only demand for an election date if the ECP does not announce it despite completion of the delimitation process. “Till then, the ECP is well within its right to take its time.”

He said the PPP, instead of creating a hue and cry over it in public, should instantly approach the Supreme Court.