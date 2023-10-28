The Little Art set to launch global project on arts and climate change

The Little Art, distinguished organization dedicated to empowering children and youth through arts, is proud to announce its latest venture: a pioneering international project focusing on art for children and youth worldwide. This initiative aims to harness the innate curiosity and creativity of young minds, utilizing accessible mediums in art, design, and technology to foster a deeper understanding of and engagement with climate change issues.

The primary objective of this project is to instigate profound reflection among young people regarding their consumption habits. By encouraging individual actions that are both meaningful and environmentally responsible, The Little Art aims to inspire positive change within the context of planetary boundaries. The Little Art’s foray into international collaborations is not unprecedented. From 2010 to 2017, the organization served as a consultant to the Government of Sharjah, playing an instrumental role in establishing FUNN – Sharjah Media Arts Organization for Children and Youth. This initiative led to the inception of the region’s inaugural and now largest children’s film festival, the Sharjah International Film Festival, which has since become a cornerstone in the cultural landscape of the UAE.

Even amidst the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, The Little Art continued to thrive, adapting its programs to the virtual realm. In Pakistan, the organization hosted the Lahore International Children’s Film Festival, drawing a staggering attendance of 600,000 children from all corners of the nation. Additionally, a national visual arts showcase, highlighting the creativity of children and youth, was also unveiled. Simultaneously, in New Zealand and Qatar, The Little Art introduced ArtBeat, an online national competition in 2021, offering children the opportunity to unleash their creativity from the safety of their homes, further fortifying the organization’s commitment to artistic inclusivity.

Leveraging its wealth of experience in international projects, The Little Art now sets its sights on a bold new venture: an arts and climate change project for children and youth. Encouraging artistic expressions in painting, design, photography, and digital art, the project will feature both online showcases and physical exhibitions, spanning various cities across the globe. “The Little Art is able to create a great body of work in the past 17 years, from festivals and projects ranges in film, visual arts and theatre and performing arts for children and youth. We are using our extensive experience of arts and cultural management to create a global impact now, and putting Pakistan on global arts and culture map, specially for children and youth. Our expansion to New Zealand will also help Pakistan’s arts scene to grow.” Shoaib Iqbal of The Little Art said. The Little Art invites children and youth from all walks of life to partake in this transformative initiative, fostering a collective commitment to address the pressing issue of climate change through the universal language of art.