Striving to bring Turkiye-Pakistan closer to each other: Dr. Kamal

Head of World Aging Council and Ibn Sina Institute, Turkiye and Europe Dr Kamal Aydin, appointed President Turkish-Pakistan Women’s Wing Forum Shabana Ayez as his Media Coordinator and Representative Public Relations and said we want to work in coordination with Pakistan and other Islamic countries in the education and health sectors.

He said that he had got his medical education and spent enough time in Pakistan and owed a great deal to this country. He said that he was striving to bring both the Islamic countries closer to each other to further boost sentiments of brotherhood among people of both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, news appointed media coordinator Shabana Ayaz said that she feel proud of becoming media coordinator of the world body. She said that put here all efforts to promote the cause of the World Aging Council and also help explore new avenues in the fields of health and education.