IG Punjab gives home to family of another police martyr

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring priority measures for the welfare of the families of police martyrs, in continuation of which the family of another police official who sacrificed his life in the line of duty has been given a home. The family of martyr Naseem Shahzad of Punjab Police Nankana was given a house worth Rs. 01 crore 35 lakh according to their choice. Shaheed Constable Naseem Shahzad was martyred last year on April 9 in a fight with a dangerous dacoit.

On the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab government released funds for the house of the martyr’s family. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the martyred constable Naseem Shahzad and said that Constable Naseem Shahzad bravely fought with the dangerous dacoit without caring for his life and embraced the martyrdom in the path of duty. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifice of its brave officers and officials. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is the guardian force of more than 1600 brave martyrs like Constable Naseem Shahzad. Punjab Police is ensuring best possible measure for the welfare of family members of martyrs.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and inquired about the health of Constable Ghulam Mustafa. Serving in Punjab Police Sahiwal, Constable Ghulam Mustafa is under treatment for cancer disease. IG Punjab inquired about the health of Constable Ghulam Mustafa and assured the family of full support.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar prayed for the speedy recovery of Constable Ghulam Mustafa and directed the doctors to take best care of Constable Ghulam Mustafa.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will never leave its official alone in the difficult times of illness. Department will cooperate and needs of Constable Ghulam Mustafa’s family will also be fully taken care of. MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas, AIG Admin Amara Athar along with senior police officers also accompanied IG Punjab.