Minister inaugurates MRI machine at PIMS, directs best medical facilities to patients

Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan inaugurated MRI machine at PIMD Hospital, Islamabad. He said that just three days after assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister Health, he visited PIMS Hospital because health sector reforms was my top most agenda.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that I had received complaints that the MRI machine earlier installed at the hospital was non-functional for the last four years and patients were suffering badly and had to go to private hospitals for MRI. I had given a deadline to PIMS authorities to make MRI functional. The machine has become functional but after the given deadline. I have directed the administration to take necessary action against those responsible for the delay. Merit, transparency and reforms is my foremost agenda, said the Minister.

The Minster said all doctors, paramedical staff and management must show good behavior towards patients and work diligently to ensure the provision of quality medical care. The hospital management should initiate a clinical audit system within their hospital to take measures to ensure the quality of service, said the Minister. The Minister said there will be no comprise on merit, transparency and reforms. Without these initiatives we cannot extend relief to the people. Pakistan Nursing Council, DRAP and PMDC are taking steps to promote merit and transparency, he said. The Minister said health should be apolitical and we all have to play our due role for the dignity and greatness of our beloved country.