Dr Asif Jah re-elected secretary general of OIC Ombudsmen Association

The 9th meeting of the Board of Directors of the OIC Ombudsman Association (OICOA) was successfully held on October 5, 2023, in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye.

The meeting, presided over by His Excellency Mr. Seref Malkoc, OICOA President (Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Türkiye), and Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, OICOA General Secretary (Federal Tax Ombudsman of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan), addressed a range of vital issues.

The meeting began with President Malkoc’s opening remarks, highlighting OICOA’s commitment to promoting efficiency and cooperation among member nations to address human rights violations and Islamophobia. He commended the Secretariat’s proactive approach and reviewed previous diplomatic engagements, including facilitating a meeting between the Ombudsman of Ukraine and Russia.

General Secretary Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah provided an overview of the OICOA Secretariat’s current initiatives, emphasizing the launch of the OICOA website, social media channels, and e-newsletters, as well as the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.The Executive Secretary, Mr. Almas Ali Jovindah, echoed the commitment to OICOA’s initiatives and highlighted the successful execution of these projects.

The Board approved the agenda for the meeting and reviewed the previous Board of Directors meeting held in Baku, Azerbaijan.The Board of Directors also unanimously endorsed the Board elections for 2023, with candidates proposed for key positions, including President, Vice President, and General Secretary.

The vote of thanks from President Malkoc concluded the meeting.OICOA is committed to promoting cooperation and advancing the objectives of Ombudsman institutions among member countries.

The outcomes of the 9th Board of Directors Meeting reflect a shared vision for strengthening OICOA’s role on the international stage and its dedication to enhancing human rights, ombudsmanship, and international cooperation.

