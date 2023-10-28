Huawei presents AI gold standards at GITEX 2023

Huawei was the gold sponsor at the prestigious and informative GITEX Global 2023, and an expansive exhibitor in AI Everything. With the theme, ‘The year to imagine AI in Everything’, Huawei showcased the latest breakthroughs in intelligent ICT innovations that unlock the immense potential of Cloud, Cybersecurity, Operational Stability and other critical aspects of technological advancement.

Huawei Pakistan took the opportunity to display the converging forces that are reshaping the world and demonstrate how Huawei offers the highest standards in Advance AI, Operational Stability, Cybersecurity for diverse sets of customers. During GITEX 2023, the Huawei team of experts was able to socialize with Pakistani customers to address their needs.

Mr. Ethan Sun, CEO Huawei Pakistan, said, “Huawei Pakistan is a comprehensive one-stop shop for Digital Pakistan needs. Huawei’s physical presence and ever expanding footprint in Pakistan ensures our commitment to Pakistan technology needs. What sets Huawei Pakistan apart is our close direct engagement with local customers allowing us to meet their technology needs either driven from Cloud or helping them modernize local Datacenter solutions. We were able to use the platform offered by GITEX 2023 to enlighten our Pakistani customers about the fantastic developments along all our existing product lines and able to showcase the future that is filled with innovation and commitment towards the success of our customers.”

Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masood, Deputy CEO, Huawei Pakistan, “Huawei brought some of the latest technology and cutting-edge trends in innovative ICT infrastructure, cybersecurity and privacy protection to GITEX 2023 and the Huawei Cloud which is leading the creation of infrastructure as a service for global accessibility. Huawei Pakistan has been engaged in numerous initiatives over the past quarter century to digitalise Pakistan and facilitate the creation of an ecosystem for nurturing ICT talent, innovation and technology adaptation.”

Mr. Sun added, “Huawei is committed to fostering new partnerships to explore the potential of Artificial Intelligence at a time when AI is becoming an integral part of the lives of the Pakistani citizens and the corporate sector. This year, Huawei Pakistan participated under the theme of ‘Accelerate Intelligence’ to share our commitment to delve into the transformative power of Cloud and AI for Pakistan mainly covering Education, Financial and Manufacturing sectors; our aim is to modernize the technology landscape for future progress.”

Mr Shahzad Rasheed CEO Huawei Cloud Pakistan expressed his views that Huawei as a key technology enabler, is taking a unified approach to assist its partners and customers through advance technology services for an unprecedented growth. The emphasis on digital transformation role in socio-economic growth will have a long run positive impact to elevate Pakistan.

The Huawei Cloud Stack a hybrid cloud platform that supports data-AI convergence and facilitates AI cloud services deployment in on-premises data centers, Huawei Cloud Stack provides more than 100 cloud services, enhancing core capabilities.

Working in tandem with the Huawei Cloud Pangu models, it is the most complete AI production chain in the industry, lowering the threshold for large model development. The Huawei Cloud Pangu models are designed to focus on the practical needs of specific industry scenarios and have been pre-trained with open datasets from more than 10 industries, including Finance, Government, Meteorology, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, and Utilities. The emergence of large AI models meticulously trained on massive datasets, is a fundamental shift in technological advancement.

Additionally, Huawei Cloud’s GaussDB distributed database product excels with core capabilities in server-less, region-less, and mode-less functions, providing data service with unrivaled availability, performance, scalability, security, and intelligence.

In digital content production, Huawei Cloud MetaStudio empowers model production, asset management, content editing, physical simulation, and cloud rendering, allowing for virtual-physical integration at users’ fingertips.