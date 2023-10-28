Dozens of events including protest rallies, seminars, speech competitions etc. were organized across the province of Balochistan on Friday to mark Kashmir Black Day. Thousands of people participated in the events to pay tribute to Kashmiris against Indian atrocities. Thousands participate in dozens of Kashmir Black Day events across Balochistan As the Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October in 1947, the day is observed by Kashmiris across the world as “Black Day” to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.