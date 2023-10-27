NHA organizes cross departmental tape ball cricket tournament

NHA Secretary Sports Committee Ms. Maleeha Siddiqui Assistant Director National Highway Authority organized a cross-departmental cricket tournament for officers grade seventeen and above, in which NUST University, Post Office, Ministry of Interior and National Highway Authority of Finance and Engineers cadres participated. In the first round of this tournament NUST University won the final, NHA General Manager (Budget and Account) Syed Hasan Aamir presented the trophy to the winning team. NHA Lahore General Manager Accounts Mr. Abdul Waheed distributed medals to the runner-up team of the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry of Interior gave the title of “Iron Lady” to NHA Secretary Sports Ms. Maleeha Siddiqui while NUST University awarded a certificate of Appreciation. In the second round, the NHA Finance and Engineering team won the match with NHA’s Mr.Noor Mustafa Director (M&I). Mr. Iftikhar Siddiqui (Director Audit) and Mr. Malak Ram all performed very well. NHA Member Planning Mr. Asim Amin handed over the trophy to the winning team and also highly appreciated their performance.

All teams participating in the tournament highly appreciated the efforts of NHA Secretary Sports Committee Ms. Maleeha Siddiqui on her remarkable performance in arranging such kind of tournaments.