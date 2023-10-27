Zainab Shabbir swoons netizens with latest pictures

Actor Zainab Shabbir stunned netizens with her chic, ethnic look in the latest set of pictures and reel, going viral on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Zainab Shabbir treated her millions of followers with some gorgeous pictures and a new style reel, flaunting a modern, ethnic look from a recent shoot.

The four-picture gallery, captioned with Urdu lyrics, “Koi lafzon ke liye betha raha, Kisi ne aankhen parh li,” and styling credits, sees Shabbir in a peach-hued minimalist outfit with white embroidery, from a local designer. She skipped on the accessories and wore monotone makeup and beach waves in her hair to compliment the simplistic fit.

Later, the ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor also posted a reel of herself from the same look, as she posed for the shoot while a female cover version of Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Chaleya’ played in the background. Thousands of her fans on Gram watched the reel and showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and comments.

With over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle, Zainab Shabbir frequently turns to the platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories.

Moreover, she often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways. Meanwhile, on the work front, she last received acclaim for her performance as Emaan in the drama serial ‘Teri Raah Mein’.