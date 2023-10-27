Diljit Dosanjh makes Australian singer Sia sing in Punjabi

Australian pop sensation Sia has partnered with none other than arguably most popular modern Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Produced by Greg Kurstin, their most recent song ‘Hass Hass’ has already created a lot of talk. Sia is renowned for having a distinctive voice and in this song, she sings Punjabi lyrics quite well. Sia talked about her experience singing in Punjabi while discussing the collaboration. The musician said, “Hass Hass was made with so much love I left in a completely saturated dress!” shared the musician, as quoted by Rolling Stones Australia.

She added, “speaking Punjabi is much harder than you think; I sweated through my entire dress, trying so hard to get it right! I had to ask them to stop taking photos! I was completely drenched by the time I nailed it!”

Diljit, who has collaborated on several high-profile projects, has a special place in his heart for this project. According to the singer, “this collaboration is exceptionally special, as Sia has ventured into singing in Punjabi!”

Rolling Stones Australia noted, “She is incredibly amazing and effortlessly graceful and we hope that this song, which is all about spreading joy and optimism, finds a home in the hearts of people everywhere.”

The song has a distinct blend because to Sia’s Punjabi vocals and English lyrics. Through social media, both musicians revealed a teaser of the music video along with the song’s release announcement. The song itself is a fantastic fusion of different musical styles and ethnic variety.

Diljit has been making headlines recently by becoming the first Indian artist to perform at and sell out prestigious venues in Australia, including Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. As South Asian artists continue to become increasingly global, one can expect more exciting collaborations and projects in the near future.