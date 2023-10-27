Deepika says she and Ranveer Singh were ‘technically allowed’ to date other people ‘until he proposed’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opened up about their marriage on the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. They spoke about the early days of their relationship, when they were “technically allowed” to date other people but kept coming back to each other. Ranveer spoke about their first meeting with each other during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, when he was awestruck by Deepika and the two shared a ‘moment of spark’ for the first time. When Karan asked when they started dating after first meeting each other, Ranveer said, “The next day,” and Deepika added, “There was no gap.” Deepika shared that she was single at the time and Ranveer had just come out of a relationship. She said that she did not want to be attached to anyone at the time as she had been through a few difficult relationships. Even after she met Ranveer and they started dating each other, “there was no real commitment as such” until they got engaged, she revealed. Deepika said that even though they were “technically allowed” to date other people, they “would just keep coming back to each other.”