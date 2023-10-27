Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he considered Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit as his ‘competition’ while playing Pooja

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana marked his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, starring opposite actress Yami Gautam. The powerhouse of talent then proceeded to carve an identity for himself in the industry with films including Bala, Andhadhun, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and many more. Lately, he has been absorbing the success of his latest venture Dream Girl 2, wherein he donned a female avatar for the character of Pooja. Recently, the actor opened up on the tussle that he underwent during the film’s shoot and revealed that to prepare for his character, he looked to legendary actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi for inspiration on how to fit into the role.

Whether it’s Bala, Article 15, or Dream Girl 2, Khurrana has always captivated audiences with his diverse film choices. His iconic role as Pooja in Dream Girl 2 further demonstrated his versatility as an actor. Recently, during a conversation with actress Prajakta Koli on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Ayushmann Khurrana delved into his preparations for the portrayal of Pooja’s character and revealed considering actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi as his competition to don a female avatar. “My competition was Sridevi and Madhuri Ma’am for Pooja’s character in Dream girl 2 because I didn’t want to follow any male actor,” noted Khurrana when nudged to reveal his preparations for the film.

Playing the female character came with its own prerequisites as Khurrana revealed the tussle he underwent for Dream Girl 2. “Indo-Gangetic plains of our country with 45 degrees Celsius hot and humid conditions with a wig on my head, bhaari (heavy) lehanga and makeup. 4 ghante baad daadhi firse aa jati thi. Fir makeup remove karo, shave karo, firse shave karo. I have gone through it. It’s not easy man. (I would get a beard every 4 hours.