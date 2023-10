ISLAMABAD: WAPDA athlete Haider Ali yet again won gold medal for Pakistan in Men’s Discus Throw at Asian Para Games 2023 in China by throwing the Discus to a distance of 51.23 meter. Haider Ali had also won gold medal for Pakistan in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in discus throw. WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. WAPDA players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.