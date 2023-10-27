Gen Asim addresses National Security Workshop: No compromise on country’s safety: COAS

Commenting on the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said that safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.

He said this while interacting with participants of National Security Workshop – 25, who visited the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement. Earlier this month, the caretaker government had announced an ultimatum for all undocumented immigrants, particularly Afghan nationals, to exit the country by October 31. Beginning November 1, the government said such individuals found residing in Pakistan would be liable to imprisonment and deportation.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the apex committee led by Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. The meeting, which was attended by COAS General Asim Munir, among others, decided that movement across the border would be subject to passports and visas. Moreover, electronic Afghan identity cards would only be accepted until October 31.

The participants of National Security Workshop – 25 were briefed about regional and internal security dynamics and national security environment, according to ISPR. While addressing the participants, the army chief said, “Armed Forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces. Success will be ours InshAllah (God willing) with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”.

Gen Munir emphasised that intelligentsia and civil society has greater responsibility to ensure that our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan.

The forum was also apprised regarding host of measures being taken to curb illegal activities including smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures, and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan. “Safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost,” Gen Munir emphasised while commenting on the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners. The COAS also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). “Army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan.

We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” the army chief maintained.

The National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University participated by representatives from all segments of society.

National Security Workshop – 25 was attended by 98 participants including parliamentarians, senior civil and armed forces officers and representatives of the civil society.