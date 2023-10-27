Elahi takes exception to treatment accorded to Sharif family

Former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Thursday questioned the treatment given to the Sharif family while his party colleague, Yasmin Rashid, challenged Nawaz to contest elections from her constituency in Lahore. Talking to the media, Elahi lamented that he gets rearrested while still securing bail in multiple cases. The PTI president added that he has always respected institutions and the judiciary, while the Sharif family has regarded the judiciary and judges with contempt. He further said that despite affording appropriate respect to the judiciary, he has been embroiled in tough circumstances. Referring to the PML-N supremo, Elahi said that the favoritism towards Nawaz Sharif is evident by the discriminatory justice and the alienation of one political party. Pervez was produced at the district court by anti-corruption police for an extension to his physical remand in cases pertaining to the illegal recruitment in the Punjab assembly.