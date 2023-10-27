PTC launches its flagship program BeSupplier and first ESG report

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) launched its flagship Be Supplier Program, on Thursday, in a bid to accelerate its sustainability agenda through supplier-led innovations. The Company also launched its first ‘Environment, Social and Governance Report’ which demonstrates its commitment to sustainable business practices. The ‘Be Supplier for A Better Tomorrow Together’ Conference was attended by multiple cross industry participants who showcased advances in the fields of sustainable packaging and merchandising, agriculture, consumer immersion & artificial intelligence by more than 20 suppliers from across the country. This conference also encouraged discussions about the challenges suppliers are facing along with the progress they are making. It also served as a learning ground for new entrants on how they are innovating traditional practices. Platforms such as these highlight the importance of working towards a truly sustainable ecosystem and a supportive environment for suppliers and businesses alike.