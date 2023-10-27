Punjab reviews implementation of violence against women, anti-rape acts

Social Welfare Department Punjab with support of United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) held a stakeholders’ consultation to review the action plan and accelerate implementation of violence against women laws in Punjab. Senior government officials, experts and researchers discussed the implementation of existing laws and reviewed the current services available for survivors of Gender-based violence. Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Provincial Minister Social Welfare Punjab Dr Javed Akram said that empowering women and protecting their rights was Punjab government’s top priority. Violence against women is a menace; institutional collaboration and organized efforts are required to address this issue, he contended. Secretary Social Welfare Department Zahoor Hussain emphasized on launching awareness campaigns about women related legislation at grassroots level to reduce the prevelance of gender-based violence. Secretary Women Development Department Punjab Sumaira Samad gave a detailed presentation on women related legislation, available facilities and challenges faced by women. Committee on Violence against women notified by Chief Minister Punjab will submit its recommendations to Punjab Government, she added. Director General Social Welfare Punjab Muddassir Riaz Malik said that purpose of today’s event is to review and analyze the implementation of Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act 2016 & Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021. There is need to establish an effective protection, relief and rehabilitation system for women facing any type of violence, he added. DG Punjab Women Protection Authority Irshad Waheed, Deputy Head British High Commission/FCDO Saeed-ul-Hassan, Provincial Lead UNFPA Tania Durrani, Deputy Commissioners of Various districts and other notable persons attended the consultation.