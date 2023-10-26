Bridging the Gap Between Academics and Industry: Diamond Paints Join Hands with Superior University’s School of Art and Design

In a significant step towards bringing academia and industry closer, Diamond Paints and Superior University Lahore formalized their partnership with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on September 4, 2023.

The MOU was signed by Ms. Sana Ahmad, Director of Marketing at Diamond Paints, and Ms. Saba Hisham, Director of the Centre of Creative Arts at Superior University’s School of Art and Design. This collaboration represents a significant stride toward seamlessly connecting academia with the corporate world.

The MOU introduces a range of exciting collaborative projects aimed at boosting the partnership’s effectiveness. Diamond Paints will offer students invaluable experiences like training, internships, industrial visits and will extend a helping hand to students in need through financial aid. Diamond paints is enthusiastic about supporting vibrant events and providing essential technical support to the Superior University School of Art and Design (SOAAD).

Diamond Paints exemplifies a strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The partnership with Superior University aligns with this commitment and reflects its ethos of responsible corporate citizenship.