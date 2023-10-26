At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings

At least 22 people were killed and numerous others were injured in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night.

The heinous crime took place at a number of locations, including Sparetime Recreation, Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, and a Walmart distribution centre.

Local authorities reacted quickly to the developing critical situation. Maine State Police and the Sheriff’s Office of Androscoggin County confirmed the presence of an active shooter and issued urgent safety instructions. They urged residents to stay inside, lock their doors, and be cautious.

Images of a suspect thought to be related to the shootings were also shared by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office. The person was described as a bearded man wearing jeans and a long-sleeved shirt and carrying a rifle. They asked for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Centre called the incident a “mass casualty, mass shooter event” and is coordinating with nearby hospitals to treat the injured.

Washington has provided frequent updates to President Joe Biden and he has been briefed on the situation.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the horrific event is the deadliest mass shooting to have occurred in the US since a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, killing 19 students and 2 teachers.

It’s important to note that since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, there has been an increase in mass shootings in the US with four or more victims. The Gun Violence Archive reports that there were 647 of these incidents in 2022, and based on data trends as of July, it is predicted that 679 may occur in 2023.

The horrific massacre of 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas in 2017 that took place when a gunman opened fire from a high-rise hotel room continues to be the deadliest mass shooting in US history.