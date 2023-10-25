Ambassador Jemal Beker discusses bilateral cooperation with COMSTECH on science, technology

H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on Wednesday met with H.E. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, and discussed potential areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology.

Both sides discussed needful initiatives including institutional collaboration for effective capacity building of Ethiopian human resource in healthcare, education, technology and innovation sectors.

The Coordinator General of COMSTECH expressed keenness to support capacity-building initiatives of the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia through knowledge sharing which would help Ethiopia develop indigenous technologies in important socio-economic sectors.

H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula expressed gratitude to H.E. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary for his keen interest in sharing knowledge and expertise with the Government of Ethiopia and assured him of full cooperation in this regard.

The ambassador said the Government of Ethiopia attached great importance to the technology sector which was on priority in Home Grown Economic Reforms Agenda launched by H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

He also proposed exchange of delegations from education, healthcare and technology sectors for institutional development in Ethiopia.

The Ambassador also highlighted the boost witnessed by Ethiopia and Pakistan’s bilateral relationship in the recent past including commencement of the Ethiopian Airlines’ flight operations in Karachi playing critical role in further strengthening people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

“Ethiopia is a gateway to Africa and by bringing the Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan, we have connected Pakistan with the whole African continent,” the ambassador remarked.