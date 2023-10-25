Culprit involved in theft of NTDC transmission line material held

NTDC Headquarter, WAPDA House Lahore-25 October 2023-Under the directions of the Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, a comprehensive security and theft control operation has been launched for 500kV and 220kV Transmission Lines towers.

While elaborating the details, the NTDC spokesman said that on the night of 24 October 2023, patrolling teams and security personals arrested a thief red handed while steeling material from 220kV Rawat-University Islamabad Circuit I-II, near Lake View Park, Islamabad. Stolen material and tools used for cutting braces/nut-bolts were recovered from him, in a joint effort of line staff and Islamabad Police. The individual was handed over to Police and case was registered against him.

This initiative will continue until all security concerns in theft-prone areas are resolved. These inspection and patrolling activities are being carried out under the team comprising of General Manager (AM) North, Chief Engineer (AM) North and Manager (AM) Rawat circle.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of concerned NTDC teams and Islamabad Police.