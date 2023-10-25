Naqvi lays foundation stone of country’s biggest bio gas plant

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of one of the biggest bio gas plants of Pakistan at an official level. CM Mohsin Naqvi launched the construction work of 6000 cubic meter bio gas plant at Gujjar Colony Rakh Chand Rai Lahore. CM inspected the project and directed to complete the construction work of bio gas plant before stipulated time. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that bio gas plant will cost Rs. 35 crore, Rs.8 crore revenue will be generated annually and the project will complete its construction cost within few years. The income generated from the bio gas plant will be spent on the construction and progress of the same area. CM announced to establish another bio gas plant in Gujjarpura adjacent to Orange Line Metro Train area. Secretary Energy gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi about the project. CM while talking with the media after laying foundation stone of bio gas plant said that first bio gas plant of Pakistan is being established at an official level at Rakh Chand Rai. Twenty four thousand livestock is available in Gujjar colony and gas as well as natural fertilizers will be prepared from their manure. The population of the area will be benefitted from the bio gas plant. Daily 1600 kg fuel grade gas will be produced from the bio gas plant and 16 tonnes fertilizers will be prepared. The un-cleanliness of the area will be removed with the establishment of bio gas plant and the environment will also be cleaned. Energy Department has been directed to prepare PC-I for establishing a bio gas plant in Gujjarpura. The completion deadline of bio gas plant is 30th April but we will complete this project before the deadline. Pollution will be reduced in Lahore due to bio gas plant. Smog definitely persists but thanks to Allah Almighty that the situation is better as compared to the previous year. Last year, air quality index was above 400 and air index is better during current year. District administration, WASA, LWMC and other concerned institutions are working jointly for the eradication of smog. Water is being sprinkled on a daily basis to settle the dust on the roads. If the air quality index exceeds its limit then decision will be taken in the light of recommendations of specialists. Upgradation of 100 hospitals is ongoing and construction as well as repair of roads is also being done. Upgradation of most of the hospitals and roads will be completed by 31st January. I thank to Allah Almighty that the intention of the whole team including myself is noble and honest. We will complete our tenure with respect Insha Allah. We are improving and strengthening the Anti Corruption department through reforms. Preparations are afoot to send back foreign nationals residing unlawfully in Pakistan. A crackdown will be launched against the foreign nationals residing unlawfully from 1st November. Mohsin Naqvi said that the foreign nationals should leave themselves otherwise they will be sent back to their countries in a respectful manner. 6000 motorcycles and approximately 400 vehicles have been impounded on committing one way violation. Crackdown is ongoing against the one way violators. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Mansoor Qadir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, ACS Home, Secretary Industries, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, CEO Punjab Power Development Company ltd and concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has granted an approval to build another big cardiac hospital in Lahore to reduce the rush of cardiac patients in PIC. Jinnah Institute of Cardiology will be built in place of Emergency and Trauma Centre project of Jinnah Hospital. The Emergency and Trauma Centre will be shifted to Jinnah hospital. CM Mohsin Naqvi visited site of the project. Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed inspection of the site of under construction project and issued directions for an early completion of the project. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to complete the foundations of the building by the mid of next month. CM was informed during the briefing that the building of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology will consist of seven stories and 250 beds. Jinnah Institute of Cardiology will be the biggest cardiac hospital of Lahore after PIC. Secretary C&W gave a briefing about the construction work being done on the project. Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Secretaries of Health, C&W, Special Secretary Health, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, MS Jinnah Hospital and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while issuing directions to complete the Safe City projects of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala within stipulated period of time stated that the process of purchasing necessary equipment along with construction of buildings should be timely completed. Communication & Works Department should ensure completion of the construction of building within stipulated time. CM directed the RPOs of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala to personally oversee the projects. CM stated that all cameras of Lahore Safe City Project will be made functional at the earliest. CM presided over an important meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Office in which progress was reviewed on the Safe City projects of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The proposals to bring improvements in the Emergency Services 15 and making paperless working of the Punjab Safe City Authority were reviewed during the meeting. CM was informed during the briefing that 2000 cameras will be made functional by the first week of November in Lahore. IG Police gave a briefing with regard to progress being made in the Safe City Projects of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Chief Secretary, IG Police, Addl IG Special Branch, Secretary Regulations, CCPO, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, MD Punjab Safe City Authority and concerned officers attended the meeting. RPOs of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala participated in the meeting via video link.

An under treatment patient at District Headquarters Hospital Toba Tek Singh gave lot of prayers to Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to the hospital. CM inquired after the health of under treatment patient at the ward and consoled the patient by holding his hand. The patient kept on holding the hand of CM Mohsin Naqvi and prayed for his well being and good health. He prayed that may Allah Almighty give more progress, respect and protect CM Mohsin Naqvi. CM while talking with the patients prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him complete health. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Usman Anwar also accompanied him.

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a unique Kafi Table Book comprising traditional and popular sports of Punjab has been published. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik presented “Khedaan Punjab Diyaan” Kafi Table to CM Mohsin Naqvi. CM while expressing his profound pleasure over the publishing of Kafi Table book said that in order to protect the culture of Punjab, “Khedaan Punjab Diyaan” is a laudable effort of Information & Culture Department. Protecting many decades of old sports of Punjab in pictorial and written format will always be remembered. It is a necessary step to transfer traditional sports and culture to the new generation for the protection of traditional culture. Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir stated that the culture of Punjab is our pride and we cannot forget traditional sports. PILAC made a successful endeavour to safeguard the culture of Punjab by publishing “Khedaan Punjab Diyaan.” Provincial Secretary for Information & Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that presenting pictorial highlights of the sports of Punjab is a distinction and honour for us. Those loving the culture will find unique and precious ” Khedaan Punjab Diyaan” Ali Nawaz Malik further apprised that Punjab Institute of Language Art & Culture published ” Kheedan Punjab Diyaan” in Punjabi language and was attributed to those taking pride in the folk culture of Punjab.46 sports were presented in a pictorial format in “Kheedan Punjab Diyaan.”