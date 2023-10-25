Ranbir Kapoor says he loves showing off his daughter Raha

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a daughter, in November last year. The couple have, since then, decided to keep her away from the limelight.

Now, in a new interaction with fans over Zoom, Ranbir opened up about his daughter, Raha, and said that she is the only person he likes to show off to everyone. He also joked Alia might ‘kill him’ if he shows Raha’s pictures over the call.

Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in ‘Animal’, recently interacted with a selected group of fans over Zoom. During the chat, one of them asked him if he could show Raha’s picture. Ranbir said, “I will show you at the end of this chat. I will show you a picture of hers. But you have to keep it a secret because my wife will kill me otherwise.” He further admitted, “I love showing her pictures. Wherever I go, she is the only person I show off about. Whoever I meet, I say ‘You want to see my daughter or what?’ And I keep showing her picture all the time.”

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor, also revealed that Raha has started eating solid food and that she even eats a few dishes on her own sometimes. She has not started walking, but is crawling and standing on her own, he said.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of ‘Animal’. Helmed by Sandep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. While Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir’s father, Rashmika will be seen as his love interest, Geetanjali. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will play the role of antagonist. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed ‘Animal’. It is slated for a theatrical release on December 1.